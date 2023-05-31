Second suspect arrested, warrant issued for third following downtown aggravated assault

Windsor police have arrested a second suspect and issued a warrant for a third in connection to a “vicious” aggravated assault over the weekend.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after a 26-year-old man was severely beaten after a fight broke out Saturday just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Pelissier Street and University Avenue.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Investigators have identified three of the five suspects wanted in relation to the assault.

Windsor police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter)

Police arrested and charged 25-year-old Lowhya Lako with assault on Monday.

Officers made a second arrest around 3:30 p.m. Monday when 25-year-old Van Cleef Jean Dedieu turned himself in at WPS headquarters. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

A third suspect has been identified as Demarcus Parker, 18, who is now wanted on a charge on aggravated assault. Police describe Parker as Black, about 6’ tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and short black hair.

Investigators continue to ask for the public’s help identifying the two outstanding suspects:

Unknown suspect #1 : Middle Eastern male, early 20s, 5'10”-6', with black hair and a beard. He wore a Chicago Bulls basketball cap, a black shirt, black pants, and red running shoes.

: Middle Eastern male, early 20s, 5'10”-6', with black hair and a beard. He wore a Chicago Bulls basketball cap, a black shirt, black pants, and red running shoes. Unknown suspect #2: Black male, early 20s, 5'10"-6', with short dreadlocks. He wore a black jacket, grey sweatpants with black trim on pockets, and black Jordan running shoes.

Windsor police are searching for these remaining suspects in connection to an aggravated assault investigation in downtown Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com