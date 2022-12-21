Second shift is staying at Windsor Assembly Plant
As promised by Stellantis, workers on the second shift at Windsor Assembly Plant are no longer at risk of losing their jobs.
The automaker sent a letter to the union this week to rescind the cancellation of the second shift.
According to Unifor Local 444 reps, that keeps roughly 1,800 people on the job.
As for the return of the third shift, union reps say it's contingent on retooling the plant, as part of the company's commitment to spend $3.6 billion to create a flex EV line.
The union believe retooling is likely to take place in the summer of 2023.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
These are the food items that saw the biggest price increases in November
There are multiple food items that increased the most in price in November, with edible oil, tea, and coffee prices seeing the steepest jumps.
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
More than 230,000 microplastics could be in your holiday dinner: study
The holiday dinner many are looking forward to this season could come with an unexpected ingredient – plastic – after a study at the University of Portsmouth in England found about 230,000 microplastic particles while examining two separate roast dinners.
Fiona, deadly windstorms among Environment Canada's top weather events of 2022
After a record-breaking year for weather events that brought a powerful post-tropical storm, deadly windstorms and frigid temperatures, Environment Canada has narrowed down the top 10 weather events of 2022.
BREAKING | Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
Nine-month-old N.B. baby tested positive for RSV after death, godmother says
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
Zelenskyy gets White House welcome from Biden before talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and an address to Congress in a bid to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders.
N.L. man making 3,000-kilometre journey home for Christmas by car after WestJet flight snafu
A Newfoundland man was barrelling home Wednesday in a rented Toyota Corolla after his WestJet flight from Toronto to St. John's was cancelled three days ago.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating shooting in Stratford
Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
-
Passengers flying from Waterloo region to Vancouver stuck on tarmac overnight, other flights at YKF cancelled
A fierce winter storm that swept through western Canada is causing travel chaos across the country, including for those flying in and out of Waterloo region.
-
Police now investigating Kitchener shooting as homicide
The victim of a shooting in Kitchener on Sunday has died of his injuries and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
London
-
MRI machines coming to Ontario, but will there be staff to operate them?
The closed sign has been hung outside the Wingham and District Hospital’s Emergency Room, more than they’d like this past year.
-
Man attends London, Ont. hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating
London police have launched a weapons investigating into a shooting after a man attended the hospital early Monday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.
-
Man wanted for sexual assault: LPS
London Police Service is hoping the public can help find a man wanted by the Human Trafficking Unit. According to police, a man met with a woman on Dec. 16 in the north end of the city and made arrangements to receive sexual services in exchange for money.
Barrie
-
Weather Statement
Weather Statement | Wicked winter storm coming to town: Here's when and where to expect it
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into central Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
-
Utility company offers tips to prepare for possible power outages
A significant winter storm is forecast to hammer much of central Ontario later this week and into the holiday weekend, prompting a utility company to provide tips on preparing for possible power outages.
-
City of Barrie braces for blizzard and warns of possible transit service delays
The City of Barrie is bracing for some wicked weather this week into the holiday weekend and warning residents that the conditions could impact transit services.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patients
Ontario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Ontario bracing for 'potentially damaging' winter storm ahead of Christmas weekend
Travellers are being warned to prepare for a “major winter storm” which is set to hit Toronto, along with much of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday and last through the Christmas weekend.
-
Suspect arrested after standoff with Sault police
Sault police say a 32-year-old has been arrested following a standoff on Cambridge Place.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
Assess your own risk for the holidays, Ottawa's top doc urges
Ottawa's medical officer of health is urging everyone to evaluate their own health risks and those of the people around them when making holiday plans this year, as respiratory viruses surge.
-
Last day of Ottawa Christmas Market cancelled due to impending storm
The final day of the Ottawa Christmas Market has been cancelled due to the coming winter storm.
Toronto
-
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
-
Police make 51 arrests, recover 215 stolen vehicles in investigation into organized GTA crime ring
Police forces in the Greater Toronto Area have arrested 51 people and recovered more than 215 stolen vehicles, worth approximately $17 million, after a months-long investigation into an organized vehicle crime ring.
-
Ontario bracing for 'potentially damaging' winter storm ahead of Christmas weekend
Travellers are being warned to prepare for a “major winter storm” which is set to hit Toronto, along with much of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday and last through the Christmas weekend.
Montreal
-
Funeral held for young Montreal hit-and-run victim as family, Ukrainian community and strangers grieve
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
-
Thieves caught on video stealing giant nutcracker from Montreal restaurant
Montreal restaurant Ratafia's staff are hoping that the thieves who stole their giant nutcracker from the front of the business will inherit some holiday spirit and return it. Restaurateurs in the city know that 'anything that is not bolted down' will be taken.
-
Quebec City wants 'The White Lotus' series to be filmed in the provincial capital
The provincial capital could be the location for the next season of the popular HBO Max series The White Lotus. Destination Québec cité is in charm mode with the producers to make Quebec City the next locale for the show.
Atlantic
-
Nine-month-old N.B. baby tested positive for RSV after death, godmother says
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
-
Outraged Acadian group urges leadership review of New Brunswick premier
The Acadian Society of New Brunswick released today a scathing open letter to Premier Blaine Higgs, accusing him of abdicating his responsibilities toward official bilingualism.
-
N.L. man making 3,000-kilometre journey home for Christmas by car after WestJet flight snafu
A Newfoundland man was barrelling home Wednesday in a rented Toyota Corolla after his WestJet flight from Toronto to St. John's was cancelled three days ago.
Winnipeg
-
Holiday travel plans turning into a 'nightmare' for passengers stuck at Winnipeg airport
Some holiday travellers are facing cancellations and delays due to extreme weather in western Canada that's causing major problems for airlines.
-
Manitoba man receives $500 bid for two bags of chips, including Bugles
A Manitoba man has received a $500 bid for two bags of chips no longer available in Canada that he’s auctioning off to help those in need.
-
These are the food items that saw the biggest price increases in November
There are multiple food items that increased the most in price in November, with edible oil, tea, and coffee prices seeing the steepest jumps.
Calgary
-
Alberta plans to improve EMS response times by diverting non-emergency transports
The province says it has a plan to improve Alberta's beleaguered Emergency Medical Services system and provided a blueprint Wednesday morning.
-
2 Calgarians win $2 million lotteries on same day
Two Calgarians are celebrating after their numbers got chosen on the same day in two different lottery draws.
-
Calgary police arrest 2 men with alleged organized crime ties
Calgary police say officers began searching for the men in November after learning they had breached court-imposed bail conditions.
Edmonton
-
Former Strathcona County employee accused of spending $16K of public money
A man who worked for Strathcona County faces charges of theft and fraud, Mounties announced on Wednesday.
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
'Money doesn't equal memories': Psychologist warns against succumbing to pressure during the holidays
A psychologist is encouraging Canadians not to overextend themselves – either financially or socially – during the holiday season.
Vancouver
-
Snowmageddon day 2: What travel looks like across Lower Mainland
For a second consecutive day, residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland are being told to avoid non-essential travel due to compact snow and slippery conditions on a majority of roads.
-
YVR limits international arrivals to address delays, cancellations brought by winter storm
A limited number of international flights will be arriving in Vancouver over the next two days, as the city's airport works to recover from a major winter storm that halted operations Tuesday.
-
Missing 22-year-old known to frequent Vancouver and Burnaby, RCMP say
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a 22-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who has been missing since the weekend.