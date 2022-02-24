Second shift extended at Windsor Assembly Plant
Stellantis is extending the second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant.
The company announced in October that the facility would move to a one-shift operation on April 17, 2022.
The second shift is now expected to remain in place until the end of June 2022, according to a Unifor Local 444 post on social media.
Stellantis spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin confirmed to CTV News it will last until June 30.
“I can confirm the timing of the second shift elimination at Windsor Assembly Plant has been extended through Q2 of 2022,” says Gosselin.
The company attributes the reason for the shift reduction to the world-wide semi-conductor shortage as well as other economic pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plant has faced numerous shut downs over the past year due to the shortage.
When Stellantis announced the shift cut Oct. 15, 2021, it reaffirmed its commitment in the 2020 collective agreement with the local Unifor union to spend upwards of $1.5 billion at the plant.
About 4,000 employees work at the plant.
