Second fire at same house on Hall Ave deemed deliberate

Windsor firefighters responded to a fire at the same house for the second time in two months.

Windsor police have launched an arson investigation after the fire was deemed deliberate.

Crews were kept busy overnight with a house fire that broke out just after 1 a.m. on Monday. Windsor fire crews battle a house fire on Hall Avenue on May 7, 2023. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter)

It happened on Hall Avenue near Assumption Street.

About 45 minutes later, the fire was brought under control.

No injuries have been reported, but damage to the building is estimated to be over $150,000.

Police urge residents in the area to check their surveillance or dash cam footage for evidence around the time of the incident.

There was a fire at the same house on March 10. At the time the cause was listed as undetermined and damage was estimated at $125,000. The aftermath of a house fire on Hall Avenue on Friday, March 10, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Anyone with information about the second fire is asked to call the Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.