WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Health Unit confirmed a second COVID-19 case at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School, Sunday.

As schools in the region are closing as of Monday as per the Medical Officer of Health's request, the school board will not dismiss the affected cohort.

A voice message was sent out to the school community reassuring parents only those directly affected will be contacted by the health unit or school administration.

Parents are advised to monitor their children for symptoms of the virus, keeping them home if they are ill, and calling their healthcare provider for further direction.