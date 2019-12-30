WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police are investigating a second fire in Essex in two days.

Firefighters were called to a business that caught fire on Talbot Street South around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Less than 24 hours earlier they fought a blaze at a barn in the 2800 block of County Road 20. That fire is now deemed suspicious.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Both scenes have been handed over to the OPP.