Seasonal week ahead in Windsor-Essex weather

Environment Canada is calling for seasonal temperatures and a mix of sun and cloud in Windsor-Essex this week.

The forecaster says it will be cloudy on Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 16C. UV index 3 or moderate.

It will be mainly cloudy Monday night with a low of 7C.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday..cloudy. A few showers beginning early in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h in the morning. High 12C. UV index 3 or moderate. Tuesday night..periods of rain. Low 9C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 17C. Wednesday night..clear. Low 5C.

Thursday..sunny. High 20C.Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 7C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16. Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 7C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20C.

The average high in Windsor is 17.4C and the average low is 6.4C.