Seasonal temps return to Windsor-Essex
Temperatures in Windsor-Essex are returning to something a little more seasons for this time of year.
Average high for the region is 6.7 C with Environment Canada predicting just that or warmer for the next few days.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 6. Wind chill -8 C this morning.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Low -5 C. Wind chill -8 C overnight.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 8 V. Wind chill -9 C in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny. High 10 C.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5 C.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 4 C.
