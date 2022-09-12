Seasonal temps in the Windsor-Essex forecast
Temperatures in Windsor-Essex are starting to cool slightly and stay in a more seasonal range.
The average high for this time of year is about 23 C, with the region expected to high 22 C on Monday but feeling like 26 C with the humidex.
Monday: Cloudy. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 4 or moderate.
Monday Night: Increasing cloudiness. 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 13.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Friday: Sunny. High 26.
Saturday: Sunny. High 30.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.
U.K. issues rules for those wanting to pay respects to the Queen
People wanting to pay final their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait and forget about trying to take a selfie with her coffin.
New Zealand PM says no republic plan following Queen Elizabeth II's death
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her government will not pursue any moves to change the country into a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
What is the price of zero-COVID? Chinese researchers are treading on sensitive ground
Authorities in Shanghai have denied a report by a leading Chinese real estate research firm that claimed more than a third of shops in a major mall had been shuttered because of strict COVID curbs.
5 things to know for Monday, September 12, 2022
Tktkt, the Queen's casket arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, and the real work begins for new Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Indigenous leaders call on King Charles III to renounce Doctrine of Discovery
For many Indigenous people across Canada, the death of Queen Elizabeth II isn’t an occasion to mourn, but a chance to re-examine the monarchy’s legacy of subjugation as colonizers, with leaders calling on the new King to denounce the Doctrine of Discovery.
First the win, now the work: What Pierre Poilievre has to do next as new Tory leader
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
Charest says Conservatives need to unify, but he's returning to private sector
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says he will return to working in the private sector after losing the Conservative party leadership race to Pierre Poilievre.
Kitchener
-
Police respond to serious collision involving e-bike
At approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Waterloo police responded to a serious collision in the area of Wilson Avenue and Traynor Avenue in Kitchener.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Cambridge house fire under investigation
The occupants of a Cambridge home have been displaced after a fire broke out at the building Sunday.
-
Former OPP commissioner weighs in after Brantford police break down wrong door
The Brantford Police Service says it’s working to determine how officers knocking down a door for a drug investigation ended up at the wrong home.
London
-
Hate crime in Petrolia
OPP in Lambton County say officers are investigating a hate crime.
-
A 'hoppy' discovery: Londoner finds a live frog in a sealed package of salad
A simple trip to the grocery store, led to a 'hoppy' discovery for a London woman
-
Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.
Barrie
-
Police seek public's help in locating missing Penetanguishene woman
Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Maria-Grazia Vitale, 58, last seen leaving a Penetanguishene residence and getting into a local cab at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022.
-
OPP Marine Unit checks for boaters and bears in Georgian Bay's waterways
The OPP Marine unit continues to ensure boaters and bears are performing safely on the waters of Georgian Bay.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
Indigenous leaders call on King Charles III to renounce Doctrine of Discovery
For many Indigenous people across Canada, the death of Queen Elizabeth II isn’t an occasion to mourn, but a chance to re-examine the monarchy’s legacy of subjugation as colonizers, with leaders calling on the new King to denounce the Doctrine of Discovery.
-
Constitutional challenge of Ontario's wage-cap bill begins in court
Groups representing thousands of public sector employees will be going up against the Ontario government in court this week as the two sides argue over a law that has capped wages for workers.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo projecting $85M deficit by year's end if province, feds don't help
OC Transpo is projecting an $85-million deficit by the end of 2022, as ridership has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Sun and warm temperatures to start the work week
Sun and warm temperatures to start the work week
-
Ottawa police homicide unit investigating Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman in the Craig Henry area.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians 18 years and over are now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
-
Doug Ford set to hold accession ceremony for King Charles III at Queen’s Park
An accession ceremony is set to take place at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon in honour of King Charles III.
-
Three people shot inside nightclub on Queen Street West, police say
Three people have been rushed to hospital following a shooting inside a Queen Street West nightclub early Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Legault to campaign in hotly contested ridings in Montreal, Laval
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is headed to the Montreal area as he campaigns in a pair of ridings he's hoping to add come Oct. 3.
-
Health organizations want Quebec political parties to increase provincial tobacco tax
Several health organizations are joining forces to call for stricter measures to fight tobacco use in Quebec.
-
Non-Francophone immigration a threat to 'tightly woven' Quebec cohesion: Legault
Non-Francophone immigration is a threat to cohesion in Quebec, incumbent premier François Legault said Sunday.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
Indigenous leaders call on King Charles III to renounce Doctrine of Discovery
For many Indigenous people across Canada, the death of Queen Elizabeth II isn’t an occasion to mourn, but a chance to re-examine the monarchy’s legacy of subjugation as colonizers, with leaders calling on the new King to denounce the Doctrine of Discovery.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
ManyFest draws thousands to Winnipeg’s downtown
Winnipeg's largest street festival returned to the city's core marking an important step in downtown Winnipeg's post-lockdown recovery.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
Wildfires blanket Calgary, southern Alberta in smoke
British Columbia is dealing with nearly 200 active wildfires, bringing about smoky conditions for the west coast and much of southern Alberta.
-
Mixed reaction to Calgary-born Pierre Poilievre becoming Conservative Party leader
Calgary-born Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada after winning the majority of the vote on the first ballot.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
'Lost confidence': Family frustrated after school bus misses 3 pickups in first week
An Edmonton family is concerned after a school bus repeatedly did not show up to pick up their daughter three times last week, forcing them to drive her to class.
-
'They paid the supreme price': Edmonton firefighters honour 4 new line-of-duty deaths
Active and retired Edmonton Fire Rescue Services members honoured firefighters who had died as a result of their job at a memorial on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
'A huge historical event': B.C. man travelling to UK for Queen’s funeral
A Metro Vancouver man will be going the distance to watch history unfold. Within hours of learning about the Queen's passing, he purchased a round-trip ticket to London.
-
Will 'black out' affect annual meetings between mayors and B.C. government?
The death of a monarch half a world away is prompting some nervousness among British Columbia mayors and councillors who've been preparing for months for their annual meeting with ministers.
-
'I would not be here today': B.C. cancer survivor meets blood donor who helped save her life
Vancouver Island resident Judee Bowman Reid was nearing death about a decade ago when she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer — and then a stranger who lived thousand of kilometres away stepped in and changed everything.