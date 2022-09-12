Seasonal temps in the Windsor-Essex forecast

Temperatures in Windsor-Essex are starting to cool slightly and stay in a more seasonal range.

The average high for this time of year is about 23 C, with the region expected to high 22 C on Monday but feeling like 26 C with the humidex.

Monday: Cloudy. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 4 or moderate.

Monday Night: Increasing cloudiness. 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 13.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Friday: Sunny. High 26.

Saturday: Sunny. High 30.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.