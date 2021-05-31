WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada forecasting a return to seasonal temperatures this week with a chance of showers.

A mix of sun and cloud Monday with a High of 23 C. Low of 13 C.

Mainly sunny skies Tuesday. High of 25 C. Low of 13 C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Peaking at 27 C as a High. Low of 16 C.

Dropping to a 30 per cent chance of showers on Friday and Saturday. Highs of 28 C. Lows of 18 C.

The chance of rain returns Sunday. High of 29 C.

The normal High for this time of year is 24 C. The normal Low for this time of year is 13.