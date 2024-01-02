WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex ring in 2024

    (Source: Silvio Carlini)

    Some peeks of sunshine are expected across Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.

    Cloudy periods and a chance of flurries mid-week but the sun comes back around to finish off the week, before cloud cover moves in again over the weekend.

    Temperatures are staying around the seasonal mark of -1 C this week and overnight lows also around the seasonal -8 C mark.

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

    Tuesday night: Becoming cloudy this evening. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low zero.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High plus 3.

    Thursday: Sunny. High minus 1.

    Friday: Sunny. High plus 1.

    Saturday: Cloudy. High zero.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

