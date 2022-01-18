Seasonal temperatures in the Windsor-Essex forecast before another drop
Windsor, Ont. -
A day after avoiding a major Ontario snowstorm, Windsor-Essex residents are getting seasonal weather before colder temperatures later in the week.
Environment Canada says Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind chill -13C. Wind west 30 km/h becoming south 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 0C.
As for Tuesday night, it’s expected to be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature rising to 3C by morning.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Wednesday..cloudy. High 3C. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -11C.
- Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -7C. Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -14C.
- Friday..sunny. High -7C. Friday night..clear. Low -12C.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -5C. Saturday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -7C.
- Sunday..cloudy. High -5C.
- Monday.. a mix of sun and cloud. High -6C.
The average high temperature this time of year is -1C and the average low is -8C.