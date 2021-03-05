WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says temperatures will be seasonal over the weekend before warming up next week.

The forecaster says Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 5C and a low of -8C. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Wind chill -13 in the morning.

“It is cold across the region, but we are under clear skies,” says CTV meteorologist Gary Archibald.

Sunshine is also in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 2C and a low of -10C.

On Sunday, it will be sunny with a high of 3C and a low of -6C.

Temperatures will warm up on Monday, when a high of 17C is expected.

The average high this time of year is 3.5C and the average low is -4.6C.