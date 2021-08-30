WINDSOR, ONT. -- Mosquitos collected from a North Chatham trap have tested positive for West Nile Virus, Chatham-Kent Public Health says.

This is the first positive mosquito trap in the region his season. CK Public Health received the laboratory confirmation from a trap collected on Aug. 24 on Monday.

“West Nile Virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people infected with the virus have no symptoms or have minor flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue,” CK Public Health says.

The health unit says infected individuals could experience more severe illness including symptoms of stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and lack of co-ordination or paralysis in rare cases.

“Anyone with severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention. Older individuals and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness,” CK Public Health says.

The health unit has listed the following ways to better protect yourself from the mosquitoes: