WINDSOR, ONT. -- The morning commute after the region's first substantial snowfall saw vehicles sliding on the roads and multiple collisions throughout Essex County, police say.

Essex County OPP says officers responded to 24 collisions since Monday at 6 p.m.

Police say most incidents due to inclement weather are reports of vehicles sliding into one another, a curb or off the roadway.

Drivers are reminded to reduce speed and increase following distance, which police say would prevent most incidents.

As for the city, Windsor police say there were no major road accidents Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a few incidents where vehicles slid into curbs or ditches, there were no major collisions.

Police remind drivers to always adjust to road conditions and that “road safety is a shared responsibility.”