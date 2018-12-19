Searches fail to locate missing passenger on cruise ship
The cruise ship Carnival Triumph is visible several miles beyond the Sand Island Light House near Dauphin Island, Ala., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013. (AP / Dave Martin)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 10:58AM EST
Searches have failed to turn up a man who went missing Sunday aboard a cruise ship travelling to the western Caribbean from Mobile, Alabama.
A statement from the Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line says crew members aboard the Carnival Fantasy have conducted shipwide searches and made onboard announcements. The Mexican Navy helped with a canine search while the ship was in the port of Progreso.
But news outlets report the company says it's still trying to locate a passenger it identifies as a 22-year-old man who was last seen when he ran out of his cabin.
A statement says the man has special needs and was travelling with an organized group of nine people with three chaperones.
The Fantasy left Mobile on Saturday. It has a passenger capacity of 2,675 people.