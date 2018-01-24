

CTV Windsor





Police were kept busy searching Lake St. Clair Tuesday evening first for a dog and then for a possible person on the ice.

Both searches however came up empty with the dog not located and the report of a person on the ice not being confirmed.

Police noted that no one has been reported missing in the area.

Police along with EMS, Fire Crews and the U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter were called to the area after a report of a dog on an ice flow near the foot of East Puce Road.

Due to unsafe lake conditions the dog was not found.

A short time after a resident reported seeing what appeared to be a person standing on the ice, but due to the time of day and distance from shore it could not be confirmed.

The helicopter searched the area for 90 minutes but no one was found.