Search for man who jumped into Detroit River to continue Sunday
Published Sunday, May 24, 2020 10:54AM EDT
The search for a man in the Detroit River at the foot of Ouellette Ave on May 23, 2020 (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)
LONDON, ONT. -- Officials will continue the search for a man who jumped in the Detroit River on Sunday.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, witnesses saw the man leap into the water at Ouellette Avenue.
The Windsor police marine unit and U.S. Coast Guard conducted a search but could not find the man.
It was called off early Sunday morning.
Police will continue the search Sunday.
.@WindsorPolice say they’re responding to a person in the water call — no one has been recovered. @AM800News @CTVWindsor #cklw pic.twitter.com/9SMdmSP4dU— Gord Bacon (@baconAM800) May 24, 2020