Search continues for next Windsor police chief
The search for Windsor’s next chief of police continues.
According to Mayor Drew Dilkens, who is chair of the Police Service Board, internal candidates as well as applicants with experience in the RCMP, provincial police and local police services across Canada are being considered with second round interviews about to get underway.
“Hopefully we’ll have an announcement sometime in the month of November,” Dilkens told media following Thursday’s board meeting.
“We have interviews coming up again later this week, I guess tomorrow to be specific.”
Dilkens wouldn’t say how many candidates are still in the running, saying he’s not sure if applicants have been made aware where they stand in the hiring process.
“But we have a couple candidates for sure,” he says.
“A couple good candidates.”
In terms of what he hopes to see from the next chief, Dilkens says the successful candidate needs to have good communication and leadership skills – citing the 600-plus employees they’ll be responsible for.
“The next chief has to earn the trust of those people and be able to work through all the very complex nuances that are involved in delivering policing services to a community,” Dilkens says.
Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire has been acting chief since April 1.
Chief Pam Mizuno announced her retirement on March 23, with her last day on March 31. She spent 2.5 years in the position.
