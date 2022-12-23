Schools closed in Windsor-Essex due to storm

Schools are closed and buses are cancelled in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as a snowstorm moves through the region.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Windsor-Essex, with wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h creating widespread blowing snow which will reduce visibility to near zero at times. Snowfall amounts estimated between five to 15 centimetres by Saturday morning.

BusKids.ca posted that school buses are cancelled in both Windsor and Essex County due to bad weather conditions.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and the Greater Essex County District School Board posted on social media that schools are closed on Friday.

All GECDSB schools and administration buildings will be closed today - Friday, December 23rd. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/l3MVWbQV2d — GECDSB PR (@gecdsbpro) December 23, 2022

Due to inclement weather conditions, all of our schools and childcare centres will be closed for the day. pic.twitter.com/6s0waDMFPF — WECDSB (@WECDSB) December 23, 2022

All schools and administrative offices of the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence are also closed on Friday.It was supposed to be the final day of classes before the winter holiday break.

In Chatham-Kent, all Lambton Kent District School Board and St. Clair Catholic District School Board schools will also be closed.

More details coming.