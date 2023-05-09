School house rock ‘n roll: Elementary school club brings music to the classroom
A group of a rock ‘n roll loving elementary students in Windsor is thriving after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the school’s extracurricular band.
The rock band club has been a tradition at St. Gabriel Elementary School since 2008, attracting new talented musicians.
“We're very happy to be back rockin’ again,” said teacher Edward Leblanc.
The group has dusted off favourites like Nirvana’s Smells like Teen Spirit and Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing.
“Had to kind of shake the rust off and try to relearn some tunes but other than that, it's kind of, you fall right back into it pretty easily,” said Leblanc.
Leblanc said the band was only recently revived after two and a half years of not being able to rehearse together or perform.
“There's nothing that replaces being together in a room with a group of musicians and you're playing off each other and listening to each other. I always try to talk about listening to other people,” he said.
Now, the sound of music fills the hallways after class, with Leblanc hoping the young musicians will pursue their musical passion.
“Every year it's evolved a little bit,” Leblanc explained. “This year for example, we'll be graduating out all our Grade 8 guitar players so we'll have to recruit again next year.”
“It's really fun,” said Grade 8 student and electric guitar player, Desmond Palamides.
“I started playing guitar in Grade 4, and I just I loved it a lot.”
“You gotta try it,” he said. “You gotta go for it. And keep practicing.”
According to others, like singer Alina Plante, there’s a sense of friendship and camaraderie that comes with being in the band, noting a lot of other students have expressed interest in trying out.
“Definitely it makes the kids very happy,” Plante told CTV News. “They're very excited when we do our assemblies. But it's really fun. Practicing is one of the funnest parts because we're all like really good friends. So we just hang out and have a laugh and then we learn how to learn all our new songs and get better.”
“It lets me express more of my creativity,” Plante continued. “I don't really like singing in front of people, so rock band has allowed me to do it with my friends and be creative and dance around and do all my stuff while singing.”
Meanwhile, the current crop of rock band members will continue practicing and performing throughout the rest of the school year.
“The goal is fun,” Leblanc added. “I would say the number one goal is having fun. I think first and foremost, if it's not fun, none of us would be here.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her US$5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
'Utterly unjustifiable': Trudeau Foundation chair calls out 'attacks' against organization amid foreign interference allegations
Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation board of directors chairperson Edward Johnson says the organization has been subjected to 'unwarranted and unfair attacks' amid foreign interference allegations.
Conservative MP's bill on violence against pregnant women revives abortion debate
A private member's bill from a Conservative backbench MP is stirring up debate over abortion in Canada, though the proposed legislation does not mention it even once.
What travellers need to know ahead of a potential WestJet pilot strike
As hundreds of travellers watch for the impacts of a looming strike led by WestJet pilots, one air passenger rights advocate says the travel chaos exposes 'troubling' cracks in Canada's passenger protection system.
Hudson's Bay announces layoffs amid efforts to 'flatten the organization'
Hudson's Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. The Canadian retail arm of Hudson's Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500.
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
Cooler weather has helped wildfire response but risk in northern Alberta 'very high': official
The number of wildfires dropped from 97 to 88 between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, according to data from the province. As of 3 p.m., there were 24 out-of-control fires, 12 evacuation orders and more than 24,000 Albertans out of their communities.
She wrote book on husband's death; police say she killed him
After her husband died last year, she wrote a children's book on grief. Now she's charged with murder in his death.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
Kitchener
-
GRT union ratifies contract, bus service to resume Thursday
Unifor Local 4304, the union representing Grand River Transit (GRT) workers, has ratified a new collective agreement, meaning the strike impacting buses is coming to an end.
-
TikToker compares Canadian real estate prices to private islands and castles
Not ready to shell out $1.8 million for a duplex in downtown Kitchener? Your money might be better spent on a cliff-top Swedish castle for nearly the same price, according to Canadian TikToker “Millennial Moron.”
-
Man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018 submits notice to appeal life sentence
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue has submitted documents to appeal his life sentence.
London
-
Neighbours on high alert, police continue to seek suspect in alleged attempted child abduction
Police in Strathroy, Ont. continue to look for a suspect involved in a possible attempted child abduction over the weekend.
-
Highbury Avenue road closure will cause delays
Commuters may want to change their route Wednesday if Highbury Avenue is part of your drive.
-
Police continue to investigate alleged missing woman
Police continue to investigate, but believe there is no concern for public safety after looking for alleged missing woman
Barrie
-
Section of County Road 88 in Bradford closed for serious collision
Police are investigating a serious collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Family calls to community to help 4-year-old Ont. boy diagnosed with terminal illness
Four-year-old George from Cookstown, Ont., is defying the odds and thriving in the face of adversity.
-
Hundreds of employment opportunities coming to Barrie
A new subdivision of eco-friendly industrial buildings planned for Barrie's south end will create hundreds of job opportunities.
Northern Ontario
-
Man shot and killed during interaction with police in Kirkland Lake
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her US$5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
-
Robinson-Huron chiefs challenge Metis government recognition
A group of Robinson-Huron chiefs is calling on the Government of Canada to cease all actions relating to the recognition of the Metis government and the self-government implementation agreement signed earlier this year.
Ottawa
-
Constance Bay residents could be dealing with floodwaters for weeks
The flood situation in Constance Bay is taking many different forms as it affects homeowners across the area. Some homes are surrounded by floodwaters, while others are dealing with water rising straight up out of the ground.
-
Federal government issues boating ban on parts of Ottawa River due to flooding
The federal government has issued a temporary boating ban on parts of the Ottawa River because of flooding.
-
Man wanted for critically injuring victim in bar fight: police
A 31-year-old man is wanted after police say he critically injured another person in a bar fight on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Ontario man charged with selling sodium nitrite for suicide appears in court
The Ontario man accused in two cases of aiding and abetting suicide briefly appeared in a Brampton court Tuesday morning, as the Canadian justice system appears poised to wrestle with a case that could have impacts worldwide.
-
Ontario man 'outraged' to find licence stripped after admitting himself to hospital in mental health crisis
Navigating the depths of a mental health crisis in 2021, Austin Smith checked himself into a downtown Toronto psychiatric hospital, a decision that would unknowingly leave him without a driver's licence for years to come.
-
Toronto school takes down Mother's Day message following criticism
Some parents in Toronto are calling out a school for posting what they claim was a 'harmful' and 'exclusionary' Mother's Day greeting.
Montreal
-
Short-term rental crackdown: New Quebec bill sets $100K fine for illegal Airbnbs
Quebec has followed through on its promise to crack down short-term rentals and introduced a bill in the national assembly that would tighten the rules on platforms like Airbnb.
-
Man, 34, arrested after Amber Alert ends for missing baby in Montreal
Montreal police say a 34-year-old man is in custody in connection with an Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing baby.
-
Plan to boost Canada's population through immigration threatens Quebec, premier says
Premier Francois Legault says Quebec is saying no to the Century Initiative, a plan by an influential lobby group to increase Canada's population to 100 million by 2100.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff to strike Wednesday after talks breakdown
Support staff at Halifax-area schools are set to walk off the job Wednesday.
-
Wildfire burns over 110 hectares in Nova Scotia’s Digby County
A wildfire in southwest Nova Scotia continues to burn but officials say it's no longer spreading.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of the Cape Breton Highlands
Parts of the Cape Breton Highlands were under a springtime snowfall warning Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Escaped Manitoba prisoner captured, search continues for second prisoner
Manitoba RCMP has arrested one of the two escaped prisoners from The Pas Correctional Facility.
-
Suspicious man drew machete, jumped on police vehicle before being shot: IIU report
Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit will not pursue charges against an RCMP officer who fatally shot a male suspect while responding to a stabbing in December of 2021.
-
'Risk of a breakdown': Manitoba Hydro tackling the threat of zebra mussels
An invasive aquatic species that has been spotted in the province’s waterways is prompting Manitoba Hydro to take action.
Calgary
-
UCP promises safe streets, announces plan to monitor offenders on bail
The second week of Alberta's election campaign continues as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Edmonton.
-
Truck rolls in Mission Safeway parking lot, crashing into empty car
Calgary police are investigating a rollover in the parking lot of the Mission Safeway.
-
Flyers showing graphic images of fetuses subject to new safeguards under Calgary bylaw amendment
Flyers depicting graphic images of fetuses delivered to homes in Calgary must now be inside an opaque envelope with a warning about its contents. Envelopes containing such material must also show the name and address of its sender.
Edmonton
-
Cooler weather has helped wildfire response but risk in northern Alberta 'very high': official
The number of wildfires dropped from 97 to 88 between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, according to data from the province. As of 3 p.m., there were 24 out-of-control fires, 12 evacuation orders and more than 24,000 Albertans out of their communities.
-
'Like a war zone': 28 buildings destroyed by wildfire in Alta. Métis settlement
One of the biggest wildfires blazing across northern Alberta has claimed more than two dozen structures in a Métis community south of High Prairie.
-
Wildfire payments available to evacuees gone for 7 days total, not consecutive, Alberta clarifies
The emergency financial support for wildfire evacuees will be available to people forced out of their homes for a total of seven days, not seven consecutive days, the province clarified Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Arson charge laid almost 5 months after devastating South Vancouver fire
Nearly five months after a third-alarm fire destroyed an under-construction home in South Vancouver, a 37-year-old man has been charged.
-
Whistler reveals lineup for free summer concert series
Whistler's popular free, open-air concerts in Olympic Plaza are back this summer, bringing 15 nights of music to the resort municipality.
-
Vancouver's Empty Homes Tax was set to increase in 2023. That may not happen after all.
Vancouver city council is set to consider a recommendation to freeze the rate of the Empty Homes Tax rather than proceed with a planned increase.