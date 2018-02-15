

CTV Windsor





Buses will be back on the road this morning after the fog across southwestern Ontario imade for a difficult commute -- which initially led to several school bus delays and cancellations across the region.

School buses were cancelled for the morning in Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent. The school board has confirmed they will be running buses this afternoon.

Fog advisories were in place throughout southwestern Ontario, making visibility quite poor for the morning commute in many parts of the region. The fog has yet to lift in some parts of the county.