School buses to run this afternoon after morning fog dissipates
The fog is seen at the Kingsbay Golf Course overlooking Lake Scugog in Seagrave, Ont. early Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. (@kingsbay52 / Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 6:57AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 15, 2018 9:28AM EST
Buses will be back on the road this morning after the fog across southwestern Ontario imade for a difficult commute -- which initially led to several school bus delays and cancellations across the region.
School buses were cancelled for the morning in Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent. The school board has confirmed they will be running buses this afternoon.
Fog advisories were in place throughout southwestern Ontario, making visibility quite poor for the morning commute in many parts of the region. The fog has yet to lift in some parts of the county.
There will be no student transportation this morning (Thursday, Feb 15) because of fog - buses will run this afternoon— GECDSB PR (@gecdsbpro) February 15, 2018
The #fog has yet to lift on many county roads this morning. #DriveSafe @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/rBDUFYqWTz— Sacha Long (@SachaLongCTV) February 15, 2018