All school buses in the region have been cancelled ahead of a weather system expected to bring significant snow.

Windsor is under a snowfall warning leading to the decision to cancel all buses for the city and Essex County.

Buses are also cancelled in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

Buses are cancelled for London, Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford County.

The Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions can expect as much as 20 cm of snow Friday.