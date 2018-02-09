School buses cancelled ahead of snow
snow day bus cancelled
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 6:28AM EST
All school buses in the region have been cancelled ahead of a weather system expected to bring significant snow.
Windsor is under a snowfall warning leading to the decision to cancel all buses for the city and Essex County.
Buses are also cancelled in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.
Buses are cancelled for London, Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford County.
The Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions can expect as much as 20 cm of snow Friday.