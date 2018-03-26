School bus flips in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a school bus crash on Riverview Line at Merlin Rd in Chatham, Ont., March 26, 2018. (Peter Langille / AM800)
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 9:28AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 26, 2018 11:14AM EDT
A school bus has flipped on its side in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating the crash on Riverview Line at Merlin Rd.
It took place around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Traffic was being blocked north and south of the intersection, but it was reopened around 11 a.m.
There were no serious injuries reported.