A 54-year-old school bus driver has been charged after a crash with elementary-aged children on board.

It took place on Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in Lakeshore.

A school bus carrying 13 children was southbound on Renaud Line turning east onto Oakwood Avenue when it struck a vehicle stopped at the intersection.

The 18-year-old female driver of the involved vehicle was not injured, nor was the bus driver or any of the students.

The bus driver, Andrea Mason, 54, of Lakeshore, has been charged with Turn Not in Safety contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.