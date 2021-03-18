WINDSOR, ONT. -- An arson investigation has been launched after a school bus in Leamington was set on fire, damaging four and destroying two others.

OPP in Leamington were called to the area of Seacliff Drive and Erie Street South around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a fire on a school bus.

Police say the fire is believed to have started around 5:20 a.m. Leamington Fire Services attended and extinguished the fire which has since been deemed arson.

There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.

Two school buses were destroyed also destroyed and four others were damaged.

A message from the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board early Thursday noted student transpotation in the Leamington and Kingsville area may be delayed or cancelled due to an overnight incident involving one of its bus companies.

Buskids General Manager, Gay McMillian says the company Switzer Carty Transportation scrambled and made sure student pick-up times were kept on schedule this morning with a few slight delays.

OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) are investigating and asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to review the footage. Anyone who say any suspicious activity in the area are asked to contact police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com