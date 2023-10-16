Windsor

    • School bus and SUV collide on Highway 3

    A school bus is seen in this undated image. A school bus is seen in this undated image.

    Essex County OPP say there were minor injuries after a crash between a school bus and an SUV in Kingsville.

    Officers responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 at County Road 27 on Monday.

    Police say there were no students aboard the school bus.

    Drivers are being told there may be delays in the area.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News