While Chatham-Kent police were responding to a pedestrian hit, a school bus and police cruiser were involved in a chain reaction crash.

Around 6:20 a.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to a collision involved in a pedestrian at the intersection of Richmond Street and Lacroix.

Police say a 53-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing the street. Minor injuries were reported. No charges were laid.

An officer on scene assisting with the investigation, parked his cruiser behind the first officer on scene.

Police say a car travelling westbound on Richmond Street struck a school bus turning north onto Lacroix Street.

The impact of that collision resulted in the woman’s car hitting the parked cruiser as the officer was sitting in it.

There were no kids on the school bus at the time of the collision.

The 43-year-old Chatham woman was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The officer was not injured. Total damage was estimated at $18,000.

The collision remains under investigation.