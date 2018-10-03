

CTV Windsor





The provincial government is being pressured by three candidates in the local school board trustee elections to have only one school system in Windsor-Essex.

Alan Halberstadt, Eric Renaud and Henry Lau are running for trustee seats with both the public and catholic school boards.

They were joined by Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale, a local green party member and a candidate in the city's Ward 1 to advocate for one school board.

Halberstadt says the timing is right due to the competitiveness between both boards trying to recruit students.

Halberstadt claims the move would also save more than $6 million a year.