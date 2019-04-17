

CTV Windsor





Trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board support the idea of one local school board.

Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday night to support a motion from the Rainbow District School Board in the Sudbury that calls for one board with two languages.

Trustee Alan Halberstadt put forward the motion, saying it could be the most fiscally responsible way forward for the Doug Ford government since it is proposing cuts to the education system in order to help save money.

Halberstadt campaign during the municipal election to have only one school system in Windsor-Essex.

Halberstadt said at the time that the move to combine the school boards would save more than $6 million a year.

A letter of support for one board will now be sent off to local politicians and Ontario's Minister of Education Lisa Thompson.