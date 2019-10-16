ESSEX -- Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer made his first stop in the Windsor-Essex region this election without much time to spare.

Scheer is using a portion the final week of the campaign to seek support in the Town of Essex, while also proposing larger fines for ethics violations.

"A new conservative government will introduce legislation for stiff penalties of up to $20,000 for violating the conflict of interest act," says Scheer.

A direct attack on Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, who the ethics commissioner found violated the conflict of interest act twice over the last four years.

"These measures are in addition to the accountability pledges I have already made in this campaign... a judicial inquiry that will end Justin Trudeau's coverup and get to the bottom of the SNC Lavalin corruption scandal," says Scheer.

More than 400 Conservative supporters came to see Scheer in Essex on Wednesday.

"Such a neat experience to give our kids to be able to see it and teach them this is what it's about," says one supporter.

Many people booed when reporters asked about Scheer's dual Canada-U.S. citizenship, some in attendance making accusations of their own.

The Conservative candidates in Windsor-Essex are glad their leader made an effort to visit the region. Leo - "It's good because we're about to make more history," says Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative candidate Leo Demarce.

Demarce, Essex candidate Chris Lewis, and Windsor West Henry Lau were all in attendance.

"It's going to give us the boost we need to get us over the top and I can't thank the organizers and volunteers enough," says Lewis.

Missing was Dave Epp, the Conservative candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington, who tells CTV News he was campaigning in Chatham.

Epp is looking to keep the riding blue with the retirement of Dave Van Kesteren, a man that Scheer praises.

"Great guy, great member of our team,”says Scheer. “Great legacy of his service to his constituents and he'll always be a part of our Conservative team."