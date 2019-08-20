

CTV Windsor





College and university students may be the target of recent fraud attempts, according to Windsor police.

Police say threats of arrest are being made if money is not sent.

The numbers fraudsters use may appear very legit from the call display.

Anyone who has concerns is urged to call Windsor police directly.

For more information on scams, tips on how to prevent scams, and what to do if you think you are the victim of a scam, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/report-scam-or-fraud.