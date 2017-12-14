

The Canadian Press





Scalper bots are now banned in Ontario after a bill to protect ticket buys passed in Queen's Park Wednesday.

But Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi acknowledges that enforcement may be difficult when it comes to bots that often operate from outside Canada.

He says the law aims to undercut both profit incentive and resale abilities by putting a 50 per cent cap on resale prices in the resale market.

Ticket sellers will also have to display an itemized list of all fees, taxes and service charges, and resellers would have to disclose the face value of the ticket