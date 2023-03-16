Sawed-off shotgun seized after search warrant at Windsor home

Windsor police have arrested three suspects and seized a sawed-off shotgun after executing a search warrant at a South Central home.

Members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) as well as the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Goyeau Street on Tuesday.

During their search, officers seized a Browning 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, an air pistol with an extended magazine, and a ballistic vest. A stolen 2019 Nissan Qashqai was also recovered.

Two male suspects and a female suspect were arrested at the scene.

Shawn Damsgard, a 43-year-old man from Windsor, has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and registration certificate

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Failure to comply with an undertaking (X 2)

Demsgard was already wanted on charges in connection to a break-in at a business in the 2300 block of Dougall Avenue on Feb. 6, 2022. In that incident, police say two suspects used an excavator to smash a 20-foot hole in the exterior wall of the building to gain entry into the business. Clean-up at the scene of an attempted break-in at Paradise Bingo in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

A 25-year-old Windsor woman and a 40-year-old Windsor man have each been charged with possession of property obtained by crime worth more than $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477(TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.