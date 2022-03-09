Sawed-off shotgun and drugs seized after traffic stop in Chatham-Kent

A 33-year-old Thamesville man is facing several charges after police seized weapons and drugs during a traffic stop.

Chatham-Kent police conducted a traffic stop on Selton Line near Orford Road on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

Police say they learned the driver was prohibited from driving because of previous incidents. The man was charged and released with a future court date. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

During an inventory search of the vehicle officers say a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were found. It was learned the man was bound by four separate weapons prohibition orders. It was also learned the shotgun was reported stolen.

On Tuesday around 7 p.m., the man was located and arrested. He was found to be possession of controlled substances, a conducted energy weapon and brass knuckles.

As a result of the investigation, the 33-year-old Thamesville man was charged with the following:

– 1 count of operation of motor vehicle while prohibited

– 1 count of driving while suspended

– 1 count of possess prohibited firearm with ammunition

– 1 count of possession of weapon obtained by commission of an offence.

– 1 count of possession of stolen property

– 1 count of careless storage of a firearm

– 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance

– 3 counts of unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

– 3 counts of possession of a weapon knowing possession is unauthorized

– 5 counts of failing to comply with a probation order

– 16 counts of possession contrary to order (weapons and ammunition)

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.