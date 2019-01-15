

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Saudi teen whose flight from her allegedly abusive family captured global attention will give a public statement in Toronto this morning.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was granted asylum in Canada after her plight captured global attention on social media.

The 18-year-old ran from her family while visiting Kuwait and flew to Bangkok, then barricaded herself in an airport hotel room and tweeted that she feared for her life if she returned home.

She alleged that her father was physically abusive to her and tried to force her into an arranged marriage.

Alqunun's case was fast-tracked by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which asked Canada to take her in as a refugee.

When the young woman arrived in Toronto on Saturday morning she was greeted by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.