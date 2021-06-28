WINDSOR, ONT. -- Standing water still sits in several areas throughout Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent after torrential rain slammed southwestern Ontario late last Friday.

The same storm saw dozens of vehicles abandoned on Metro Detroit freeways after being inundated with several inches of rain.

“I haven’t seen it this wet in a while,” Woodland Hills Golf Club manager Matt Sykes says.

Staff the Lakeshore golf club continued to dry out the greens on Monday, saying there were more water hazards than usual.

“Probably for most of the day Saturday I bet you there was laying water all across the course that maybe some of the people had to deal with,” Sykes explains. “Luckily we’re a par 3, so hopefully they could work their way around it!”

Father and son Don and Austin Glabb managed to get a few holes in before more rain moves in later this week.

“I put my ball a couple times in the water but, it’s a bit soggy to step in. I got my shoes wet,” Glabb says.

Weather officials say more than six inches (15.2 cm) of rain fell in parts of Detroit on Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada staff say similar amounts fell in southwestern Ontario Friday night and early Saturday morning, noting Dresden saw the most, with 14.1 cm of rain, while unofficial readings indicate more.

“The ditches were so full, I mean basically water was running uphill right,” Dresden-area farmer and agriculture economist Philip Shaw says.

He says local standing water could be “catastrophic” for specialty crop farmers whose fields of tomatoes, peppers and sugar beets remain submrged underwater.

“There’s just no way drainage infrastructure can take the water away fast enough.” Shaw explains. “It’s really almost too late to replant anything and of course with the specialty crops it’s a heck of a loss because it’s incredibly expensive to plant them. Incredibly expensive!”

Shaw notes several days without rain in the forecast would be beneficial to dry. A stark contrast to a week earlier, when rain was desperately needed. A mix of sun and clouds is forecasted for Tuesday, with a possibility of showers throughout the week.

“No more rain this week would be better for everybody.”