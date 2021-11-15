Santa parade returning to Wyandotte Street

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor Parade Corporation is teaming up with the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA for the 53rd Annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade.

The parade is set for Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. It will start at Wyandotte Street and Devonshire Road and finish at Wyandotte Street and Aylmer Avenue.

“We are thrilled to bring this fantastic event back to Wyandotte Street after such a difficult period for families,” says Larry Horwitz, WTCBIA Chairman.

Parade corporation organizers say they are excited to once again work in partnership with the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA, where they hosted many Canada Day Parades.

Maggie Durocher, a member of the Board of Directors of the Parade Corporation, says she is very pleased with this partnership and recalls the outstanding response the Canada Day Parades enjoyed on Wyandotte Street.

“We are excited to be back on Wyandotte Street and ready to welcome Windsor and Essex County residents back to the street for a traditional parade,” says Durocher.

More information will be released at a media conference on Tuesday.