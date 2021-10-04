WINDSOR, ONT. -- It appears Kingsville will get a Santa Claus parade after all this year.

The Town of Kingsville and Fantasy of Lights Committee announced Monday that this year’s Santa Claus parade will take place in downtown Kingsville on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

This news comes a few days after the Windsor Parade Corporation announced they won’t be presenting a 2021 Santa Claus parade in the town.

The parade corporation said in a social media post that after 13 years as the organizer and presenter of the Kingsville Santa Claus Parade, they were unable to ratify a contract or special event application with Kingsville Administration.

Councillor Tony Gaffan said there will still be a parade.

"As the Chair of the Kingsville Fantasy of Lights Committee, I was disheartened to learn about the decision of the Windsor Parade Corporation on social media,” said Gaffan. “However, I believe the strength of the Kingsville community as a whole is far stronger. As a community, we will unite to create a parade experience that is distinctly us and uniquely Kingsville.”

The theme this year is “What does Christmas mean to me.” The town is asking children of all ages to please hold the date of Nov. 20.

The Town is asking for volunteers, families, service groups, and businesses to consider how they can contribute to the parade. A participant’s form can be found here.

"As a close-knit community, we are all excited to celebrate the traditions that the Fantasy of Lights has brought to Kingsville. I want to acknowledge the commitment and dedication of the Festival Committee, volunteers and staff throughout the year to help keep the Lights shining," said Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos. "We look forward to seeing Santa join our community parade and help us flick the switch on November 20th."