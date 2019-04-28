

CTV Windsor





Five people have been left homeless after a house fire in Sandwich Town.

Windsor fire was called to the 3100-block or Donnelly St. just after midnight Sunday morning.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the basement.

It took about an hour to get the blaze under control which caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.

Two dogs were rescued while the fire claimed the life of a parrot.

The blaze started in the basement with the cause listed as undetermined.