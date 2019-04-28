Sandwich Town fire leaves five people homeless
The scene of a house fire in the 3100-block of Donnelly St. in Windsor on April 28, 2019 (Photo courtesy of CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 10:50AM EDT
Five people have been left homeless after a house fire in Sandwich Town.
Windsor fire was called to the 3100-block or Donnelly St. just after midnight Sunday morning.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the basement.
It took about an hour to get the blaze under control which caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.
Two dogs were rescued while the fire claimed the life of a parrot.
The blaze started in the basement with the cause listed as undetermined.