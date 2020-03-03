Sandwich Street residence raid leads to arrest, charges
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 3:19PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- An Amherstburg man is charged with trafficking after a raid on a vehicle and house in the 100 block of Sandwich Street South Monday.
Windsor officers located a suspect about 7:30 p.m. in the area and arrested him.
Shortly after the arrest, police executed a search warrant at the residence and say they found illicit drugs and Canadian cash.
A 22-year-old man is facing cocaine and ecstasy trafficking charges.