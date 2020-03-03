WINDSOR, ONT. -- An Amherstburg man is charged with trafficking after a raid on a vehicle and house in the 100 block of Sandwich Street South Monday.

Windsor officers located a suspect about 7:30 p.m. in the area and arrested him.

Shortly after the arrest, police executed a search warrant at the residence and say they found illicit drugs and Canadian cash.

A 22-year-old man is facing cocaine and ecstasy trafficking charges.