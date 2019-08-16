

CTV Windsor





Sandra Pupatello has officially announced she is seeking the federal Liberal nomination in Windsor West.

The former Windsor West MPP made the announcement on Friday at the Fogolar Furlan Club in Windsor.

The 56-year-old was the Liberal MPP in the riding from 1995 until 2011, when she did not seek re-election. She held several cabinet positions, including the Minister of Economic Development and Trade from 2009 - 2011.

She ran for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership in 2013, but lost to Kathleen Wynne.

Melinda Munro and Hsiao D'ailly are also seeking the Liberal nomination in Windsor West.

If Pupatello wins the nomination, she would be up against incumbent New Democrat MP Brian Masse, Henry Lau of the Conservatives, and Darryl Burrell of the People’s Party of Canada.

The federal election will be held Oct. 21.