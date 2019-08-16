

Sandra Pupatello is expected to announce Friday that she will be seeking the liberal nomination for Windsor-West.

CTV News has learned that Pupatello is planning to make the announcement at a news conference at 4 p.m. at the Fogular Furlan Club.

Pupatello is the former Windsor-West MPP first elected in 1995. During her tenure she held numerous cabinet positions until 2011.

In 2013 she made a run for the liberal leadership in Ontario but lost to Kathleen Wynne.