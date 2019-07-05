

CTV Windsor





Due to poor weather and extremely high water levels this spring, the opening of Sandpoint Beach was delayed.

Although conditions have been poor, Parks and Recreation staff are now in the final stages to have Sandpoint Beach ready for use Friday, July, 5, 2019.

Once preparations are completed, staff will install the accessible mats to be ready to assist beach goers.

Lifeguards will supervise between 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm daily.

Guests are reminded to obey posted signage and Health Unit Advisory Information.