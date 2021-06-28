WINDSOR, ONT. -- City of Windsor officials say lifeguard supervision will begin at Sandpoint Beach beginning Tuesday, June 29, rather than July 5, as originally planned.

The beach has since been groomed, accessible beach matting installed and supervised swimming area lines marked

Sandpoint Beach will be open daily with lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., weather and water quality permitting, until Sunday, September 5.

Water quality testing is done by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, and the latest results are shared on their website wechu.org.

The City’s six outdoor swimming pools are still scheduled to open for the season on Monday, July 5, but advance reservations for outdoor fit lanes, aqua fit and recreational swimming are now being accepted.

All pool programming will be by appointment only, and spots can be booked online at ActiveWindsor.ca or by calling (519) 253-2300 ext. 2907.