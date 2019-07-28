

CTV Windsor





U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders entered a Windsor pharmacy surrounded by people cheering and clapping.

The Democrat presidential candidate crossed the border with diabetics Sunday to purchase life-saving insulin, which costs roughly one-10th the price here than in the States.

Sanders waved to the crowd as he entered the Olde Walkerville Pharmacy.Sanders and the Caravan to Canada group had lots of local support, including people holding signs. One said, “Insulin Saves Lives.”

There was even music being played as the crowds gathered to get a glimpse of Sanders.

However, not everyone has been pleased with Americans buying Canadian insulin.

In a letter late last week, 15 groups representing patients, health professionals, hospitals, and pharmacists warned Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor of the potential for increasing drug shortages.

"The Canadian medicine supply is not sufficient to support both Canadian and U.S. consumers," the letter states. "The supply simply does not, and will not, exist within Canada to meet such demands.