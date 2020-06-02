WINDSOR, ONT. -- During the First World War “Doughnut Lassies” from the Salvation Army would set up huts to serve baked goods, in honour of those volunteers this Friday is volunteers National Doughnut Day.

The Salvation Army will be delivering doughnuts donated by local businesses to the “front-line heroes of today,” a release from the organization states.

Transit workers, long-term care home staff, child-care providers, firefighters, grocery store employees and clients at the community meal programs from the organization’s Emergency Disaster Vehicles will be receiving the tasty thank you treat.

The Salvation Army has shared the Army’s famous doughnut recipe for people to make their own at home to join in honoring the “lassies of the past and the heroes of today.”

The Sally Ann Doughnut Recipe

5 Cups flour

2 Cups sugar

5 tsp. baking powder

1 tablespoon of salt (1/4 tsp.)

2 eggs

1 3/4 Cup milk

400 ml vegetable oil

Directions

Mix ingredients together to make the dough

Thoroughly knead dough

Roll Smooth

Cut into rings that are less than 1/4 inch thick

Drop the rings into the vegetable oil until doughnuts are browned

When browned, remove doughnuts and allow excess oil to drip off

Dust with powdered sugar

Yields four dozen doughnuts. Let cool and enjoy!

The Salvation Army sent more than 250 volunteers to France where women set up huts serving baked goods, provide supplies for letter writing and mended clothes for the soldiers.