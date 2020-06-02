Advertisement
Salvation Army to deliery doughnuts to Windsor frontline workers for National Doughnut Day
WINDSOR, ONT. -- During the First World War “Doughnut Lassies” from the Salvation Army would set up huts to serve baked goods, in honour of those volunteers this Friday is volunteers National Doughnut Day.
The Salvation Army will be delivering doughnuts donated by local businesses to the “front-line heroes of today,” a release from the organization states.
Transit workers, long-term care home staff, child-care providers, firefighters, grocery store employees and clients at the community meal programs from the organization’s Emergency Disaster Vehicles will be receiving the tasty thank you treat.
The Salvation Army has shared the Army’s famous doughnut recipe for people to make their own at home to join in honoring the “lassies of the past and the heroes of today.”
The Sally Ann Doughnut Recipe
- 5 Cups flour
- 2 Cups sugar
- 5 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tablespoon of salt (1/4 tsp.)
- 2 eggs
- 1 3/4 Cup milk
- 400 ml vegetable oil
Directions
- Mix ingredients together to make the dough
- Thoroughly knead dough
- Roll Smooth
- Cut into rings that are less than 1/4 inch thick
- Drop the rings into the vegetable oil until doughnuts are browned
- When browned, remove doughnuts and allow excess oil to drip off
- Dust with powdered sugar
Yields four dozen doughnuts. Let cool and enjoy!
The Salvation Army sent more than 250 volunteers to France where women set up huts serving baked goods, provide supplies for letter writing and mended clothes for the soldiers.