Salvation Army in need of bell ringers to join its 'volunteer army'

Windsor, Ont. -

The Salvation Army is in need of volunteer bell ringers in Windsor to help with fundraising this holiday season.

The Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign runs from Nov. 18 to Dec. 24 at Windsor-Essex retail locations. The campaign is the largest public fundraising drive of the year and uses the funds to feed, clothe, shelter and support those in need throughout the year.

“It is our privilege to continue to serve the residents of Windsor region for over 100 years. We are inviting the generous people of the greater Windsor region to help us help others by supporting our annual kettle campaign.” says Major Dan Pinksen, Executive Director at the Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope.

This year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign has a local fundraising goal of $350,000 which will allow the Salvation Army to provide those in the community with housing supports, life skills training, community and family services as well as the Pathway of Hope’s high impact case management.

All donations stay local to fund local programs and services.

Those with spare time of two hours or more, and would like to help out by joining the “volunteer army” can contact the kettle coordinator Leena at 519-971-5878 or kettles@salvationarmywindsor.ca or you can sign up on the Salvation Army Windsor website.