Saints win gold

The St. Clair men’s basketball team won the provincial title Sunday afternoon with a resounding 106-77 over the 19-1 George Brown Huskies.

It was no contest from the opening tip as St. Clair outscored the Huskies in every quarter.

"It was always going to be the defensive end for us," said co-head coach Brendon Seguin. "Didn't shoot it well last night (in a 90-88 win over Lambton in the semi-finals) for our standard. Got through that game and then today. I mean everything fell for us."

Chad Vincent-Simon led all scorers with 27 points as the Saints avenged a disappointing loss to Humber in the final a year ago. The championship is the first one captured at the 10-year old Sportsplex and the first in the program’s history.

"Amazing. Great atmosphere. Came out with it." said team MVP of the tournament Shak Pryce. "Broke what? 57 year curse. Something like that. Came in focused. Got in from start to finish. 1-14 it was great."

The Saints qualify for the nationals starting March 16th in Calgary.